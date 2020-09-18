Odyssey Sims personifies Lynx's never-quit attitude

Napheesa Collier was a first-round pick last year, and former UConn teammate Crystal Dangerfield was a second-round pick this year.

Any team could have had Sims, Banham, Dantas, Carleton or Dangerfield, and five teams passed on Collier.

Fowles is an all-time great, but she managed just six points on eight shots on Thursday. Collier and Dangerfield are the last two rookies of the year, even though Collier went with the sixth pick and Dangerfield became the first second-round pick ever to win the award.

This roster is much more blue collar than blue chip, which is why the Lynx’s accomplishments this season are so surprising.

“We just stayed calm, cool and collected,’’ Collier said. “Because that’s what we do now.’’

This team knows how to adapt. They fell behind by 12 points early on Thursday. Dangerfield looked scattered, Fowles had trouble finishing near the rim, and Collier was barely touching the ball.

In the second half, Dangerfield and Sims dominated play, helping the Lynx overcome a deficit as large as 12 points in the playoffs for the first time since 2014.