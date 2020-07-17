Now healthy and happy, Mikko Koivu worried more about the Wild's current opportunity than his future

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ST. PAUL — It was fair to wonder if coronavirus would end Mikko Koivu’s 15-year Wild career.

The 37-year-old forward is a free agent this offseason, and it’s possible that this is his final season in Minnesota, and the NHL altogether. How unsatisfying it would have been for such a tenure to end so abruptly.

Koivu didn’t seem to spend much time entertaining that thought over the past four months. Instead, he put his efforts into making sure he was taking care of his body so that if the season did resume, he would be ready. Koivu said he knew more than a month ago that if there was a return to action, it would happen around now.

“I think that kind of made it easier preparation-wise, and then planning the workouts and the physical part of it,” he said. “I think you’re always worried about what’s going to happen, and then when you don’t know, like I said I think the last month, month and a half once you hear the options and ... I don’t want to say the deadline necessarily, but timing-wise that was kind of where we were at.”

Now we know that if this is it for Koivu’s time in a Wild jersey, at least it will end in the postseason, as should be the case.