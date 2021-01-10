'Nothing's ever been handed to me'

“I was healthier last year than I’d been in a season or two,” Talbot said. “I think that played a big role in it. But just getting another opportunity to show that I can still be a starting goalie at this level and the more games that I played last year down the stretch going into the playoffs, the more comfortable you get, the more confidence you get, and the better I played.”

Starting again

The Wild became the next to reward Talbot, linking up with him on the first day of free agency.

Talbot believes he’ll be a fit because of the defense that’ll be working in front of him, a stingy structure that would seem to complement Talbot’s poise.

“Any time you can be calm and at the top of your crease and just as patient as possible, you’re going to set yourself to be in a good position to make that first save,” said Talbot, who has settled in the Twin Cities with wife Kelly and 4-year-old twins Landon and Sloane. “Obviously, any time after that, you just track the rebound and battle it out from there.”