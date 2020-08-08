No positive COVID-19 tests for Gophers football as Fleck preaches 'synthetic bubble'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MINNEAPOLIS — No one is more excited about bubbles than P.J. Fleck.

And maybe that yellow fish from “Finding Nemo.”

The Gophers football coach has strived to make a “synthetic bubble” for his team. One that has led to zero positive COVID-19 tests as of the first day of training camp Friday.

“Our players have had a lot of weeks to get used to a bubble,” Fleck said. “What happens when you don’t use the bubble? What happens when you do use the bubble? This isn’t the NBA to create this $100 million bubble. This is to be able to trust our student-athletes that are doing that.”

Fleck has enforced this figurative bubble in his own signature way. That means when players walk into the football facilities now, they have to watch out for bubble guns and bubble machines, floating dozens of soapy orbs their way. Pictures of bubbles went up on all the walls Friday. All of that is to encourage his players to make safe choices when they leave campus and go back to their apartments.