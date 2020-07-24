No Marcus Carr. Missing newcomers. But Richard Pitino making most of Gophers' summer practice start

The Gophers are still working on Gach’s waiver since he just arrived. The 6-7 Utah transfer has the best chance to play right away transferring closer to home in Austin, Minn. Gach checks several boxes as well when it comes to all-around play.

“Both [pronounced Booth] has unbelievable work ethic,” Pitino said. “Great capacity to fight through fatigue. Can play three different positions and all over the court. He’s versatile. He can get to the basket. He can knock down a three and play in ball screens.”

Gophers hoops players and staff on campus have been tested for coronavirus and cleared so far. Practices are limited to smaller groups. Coaches have to wear masks on the court and maintain social distancing. Programs are limited to eight hours a week in team activities, including four hours of individual instruction from coaches until school starts in the fall.

When Pitino’s full roster will be together is unclear. But many of the Gophers are making the most out of being together right now dealing with tough times during the pandemic.

“We’re all in this together,” Pitino said. “Safety is the most important thing. We’re all trying to evolve into whatever this is and that it will become. The well being of the players, the coaching staff and everyone has been crucial and vital. But it’s also been great to get back on the court.”

