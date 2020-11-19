No joke about it: Vikings stake their offense on Cook running the ball

Cook carried 30 times on Nov. 1 in Green Bay, making him the first Vikings running back to post that many carries in a game under Mike Zimmer, and did it again Monday night in Chicago. In between those two games, he surpassed 200 rushing yards for the first time in his career with 22 carries against Detroit.

Cook is the first running back since Le’Veon Bell in 2017 to have multiple games in the same season with 30-plus carries. He has averaged 21.75 attempts in the eight full games he’s played this season; should he carry the ball that much over the Vikings’ final seven games, he would finish with 326 carries, the most by an NFL player since Adrian Peterson ran 327 times on the way to his final rushing title with the Vikings in 2015.

The question now figures to be, can Cook keep it up?

“I think a lot of that depends on Dalvin,” Zimmer said. “We take pretty good care of him during the week. Each situation’s a little bit different. Last week was a little bit more of a physicality game with the front that they had. We’ll continue to look at all those things, look to get Alexander [Mattison] in there a little bit more. But when the game gets on the line in situations like that, he doesn’t want to not be out there either, with his guys.”