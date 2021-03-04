No Fun NHL? Restrictions help players appreciate hockey more

Restricting some personal freedom, players say, is a worthwhile price to pay to get to earn a six- or seven-figure salary.

“It’s tough, a little bit, but we’re so lucky to be able to come into the rink and do what we love to do and be working,” Edmonton captain and league-leading scorer Connor McDavid said. “We don’t forget about that.”

It’s still an unnatural existence, confined to the rink and the hotel on the road and encouraged not to leave home much the rest of the time. Though, as Stanley Cup-winning Tampa Bay forward Tyler Johnson pointed out, “This is way better than the bubble life” that was required to complete the 2020 playoffs.

Now, it’s more of a balancing act for players, who know what they’re missing and have their eyes on the prize this season.

“You definitely miss the moments, especially with new guys, of being able to go out to dinner, have a couple drinks and just interact with their spouses, as well,” Carlo said. “That’s definitely missed and it’s been a hard adjustment, but for the most part during the year, I feel like we’re pretty dialed in to hockey and we kind of just want to get our rest when we can. On those days off, it definitely becomes longer.”