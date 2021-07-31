No broken needle

“He’s a little bit bigger,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “He’s still got to get in the weight room and things like that. He came off the field way too much last year, so if he gets a couple hits on him, he’s got to stay the heck out there and go compete.”

After Zimmer relied on young and inexperienced corners through a tumultuous 2020 season, the Vikings have signed a flurry of veteran cornerbacks. Three — Patrick Peterson, Mackensie Alexander and Bashaud Breeland — could start over Dantzler.

Dantzler said he has embraced the experience around him. It’s what he has done before. He met Clark, who describes Dantzler as a “little brother,” after the two ran into each other at Mississippi State during a recruiting visit for Clark’s son, Jordan. Dantzler quickly reached out to Clark, wanting to train with and learn from the NFL veteran.

Dantzler did the same in a recent training camp practice. He sought advice from Peterson, the former three-time All-Pro for the Cardinals, after he was beat on a Kirk Cousins deep ball.

“I was asking him because I got beat on the post by K.J. [Osborn],” Dantzler said. “I was asking him how fast you think I should [back]pedal out? Because sometimes I be too patient and get beat a little bit.”