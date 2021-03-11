No. 9 Ohio State ends skid, holds off Minnesota 79-75

Minnesota: While the dreadful start doomed the short-handed Gophers, they fought hard. They just didn’t have enough bodies or scorers to stay with the Buckeyes. Now comes the hard part — figuring out whether the program can turn the corner and whether coach Richard Pitino will be part of the solution.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes were far from perfect in their tourney opener but they showed grit and, at times, why they are a top-10 team. But they were sloppy, too, and coach Chris Holtmann knows his team must play better this weekend if it hopes to capture the school’s fifth tourney title.

STAT PACK

Minnesota: Tre’ Williams had 11 points and eight rebounds. ... Brandon Johnson finished with seven points and eight rebounds despite landing hard on his lower back twice during the game. ... Liam Robbins (ankle) missed his sixth consecutive game and Gabe Kalscheur (broken finger) sat out for the eighth straight game. ... The Golden Gophers missed their first eight shots, including six 3s.

Ohio State: Sueing had seven rebounds and C.J. Walker had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists. ... E.J. Liddell had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists. ... The Buckeyes outscored Minnesota 44-34 in the paint. ... Ohio State is 2-0 in Lucas Oil Stadium. It beat No. 7 Notre Dame in the building in December 2008. ... The Buckeyes won their last tourney crown in 2013.

