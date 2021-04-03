No. 6 at Augusta feels like 2 holes

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Dustin Johnson makes it sound easy because he's good enough that a lot of shots feel that way. He also recognizes that the par-3 sixth hole at Augusta National was among the most critical when he won the Masters.

Staked to a four-shot lead going into the final round in November, he three-putted from just off the front of the green on No. 4, and he made another bogey on the next hole by missing from 7 feet. Just like that, his lead was down to one.

Then he headed over to No. 6, known as Augusta National as “Juniper.”

“I know I made two bogeys, but it wasn't like I made a really bad bogey,” he said. “It didn't bother me. I knew I was swinging well and rolling it good. I just needed to stay patient.”

The pin was on the upper shelf to the right, a slight breeze behind him. Johnson chose 8-iron to 6 feet.

“I just had to judge the distance right,” he said. “I hit a good shot in there and made a really good putt. That gave me the confidence I needed for the rest of the day. That was a really big hole.”

The par-3 sixth hole has delivered its share of big moments.