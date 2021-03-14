NHL: Wild score 3 goals in third to beat Coyotes 4-1

Kessel scored the lone goal of the opening period.

Off a Dumba turnover, Lawson Crouse backhanded a pass from below the right circle, where Jonas Brodin mishandled it for Minnesota. Kessel quickly snuck a shot through the pads of Cam Talbot for his first goal in eight games.

The Coyotes have two goals in three games.

“We’re not working in the right areas to be in the offensive zone a lot. We don’t have five guys getting on forecheck like they should to break up their breakout,” Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski said. “They’re coming up the neutral zone too easy on us and then we’re wasting our energy defending and that makes it hard to generate offense.”

Talbot, who stopped 25 shots in Friday’s shutout win, finished with 21 saves. Raanta had 31 for Arizona.

Rask evened the game early in the second with his first goal in 11 games.

Kirill Kaprizov circled behind the net and fed a pass to Mats Zuccarello, whose shot was partially stopped by Raanta. With the puck on the blue paint, Rask poked it in for his sixth goal of the season. He had five in 43 games last season.