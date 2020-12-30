NHL: Wild players face new set of COVID-19 guidelines this season

Redesigned divisions and an unusual schedule are guaranteed to make the Minnesota Wild season unlike any other.

So will the health and safety guidelines.

After finishing last season in a bubble, the NHL is returning in individual arenas and that means a new set of dos and don’ts for players as they get back in action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We should be familiar with the testing process and the mask wearing, the distancing, all the protocols. That should not be a surprise to us,” coach Dean Evason told the Star Tribune. “ … There’s going to be structure there, but the same thing happened in the bubble. So we should be aware of that. We should know how to deal with that. We should know how to handle being in our rooms, and hopefully the guys can have their own individual routines that they go through in their preparation to play hockey.”

Players experienced a stringent setup last summer in the bubble, where the Wild spent almost two weeks before getting ousted in the qualifying round in four games by Vancouver. And while some expectations are sticking around, such as physical distancing and face coverings, other rules are specific to this season.