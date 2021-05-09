NHL: Wild beat Ducks in final regular-season home game

The next time the Minnesota Wild play at Xcel Energy Center will be in the playoffs, opponent to be determined.

But whoever the Wild face could be in for an uphill climb when the series descends on St. Paul.

Despite needing overtime for the fifth time in the past six games, the Wild still defended its ice by outlasting Anaheim 4-3 on Saturday in front of 3,300 fans to finish the regular season 21-5-2 at home, for the best points percentage in franchise history (.786).

“Whenever you’re playing at home, you want to make sure you take care of business,” captain Jared Spurgeon said. “We’ve done that so far this year, and we have to continue that going into playoffs.”

Victor Rask was the latest to capitalize in the extra session, taking a stretch pass from Matt Dumba and wiring it into the back of the net at 2 minutes, 46 seconds for his 10th goal of the season, second in as many games and third career overtime tally.

“It was just a great pass by (Dumba),” Rask said. “He caught everyone off guard.”