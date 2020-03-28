NHL sees path for a summer return in prime time

The NHL has vowed to play a full 82-game schedule in 2020-21 whether this season resumes or not. A source said the league believes that can still happen with a November start, a month later than usual, although it would mean only about a month off for teams advancing to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Since 1914, 101 Stanley Cup champions have been crowned, and the league and its players don’t want to crown one next to an asterisk because of an altered playoff format.

Teams have been asked to secure dates with their arenas for remaining home games — the Wild were to play six of their last 13 regular-season games at Xcel Energy Center — so the regular season can be played in full, a source confirmed.

“For the format, your guess is as good as mine,” Kopitar said Friday. “I mean, you want to play a few games just to get in the thick of things. I don’t think playing the playoffs right away would be the best idea.”

To finish the season in its entirety, the league’s 31 teams would have to play a combined 189 games that were scheduled for the final month of the season. A full postseason could include as many as 21 games over three rounds in each conference before a seven-game final series for the championship.