NHL playoffs: With 3-2 series lead, Canadiens frustrating Golden Knights

The Canadiens, however, have proven to be an unflinching and focused team, which now stands one win from its first berth in the Stanley Cup Final since winning the championship in 1993.

Very little has fazed Montreal since being down 3-1 in its first-round series against Toronto.

The Canadiens have won 10 of 12 since, overcome missing one of their top defensemen, Jeff Petry, for two games, and even playing without interim coach Dominique Ducharme for the past three games since he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I don’t think we change much,” forward Eric Staal said. “That’s what our mindset has been this whole playoff, is getting to do what we do regardless of what happens.”

The Canadiens have even begun developing a swagger, evidenced in how Caufield responded to a question about Vegas goalie Robin Lehner sharing his scouting report after stopping the rookie forward on a breakaway in Game 4. Lehner said the book on Caufield is he either aims high or five-hole.

“It’s good that he’s kind of opening his mouth,” Caufield said. “You know what he’s thinking now.”

Assistant coach Luke Richardson loved hearing Caufield’s response.