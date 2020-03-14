NHL players encouraged to 'self-quarantine' by league

ST. PAUL — The immediate future of the NHL season remains in limbo after the league paused play Thursday amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s now clear what this hiatus will look like for players.

In a memo sent to players Friday by the NHL, players were encouraged to self-quarantine by staying at home as much as possible for the next week or until they receive additional instructions.

Players can travel to another primary residence where their family is currently living in North America or to a residence nearby the city where they play but once there, they’re being asked to avoid further travel by airplane, train or other modes of public transportation as much as feasibly possible.

After this phase, the league hopes to open team facilities for players and then begin a training-camp setup that would allow teams to practice and prepare for games. The NHL recommends players do not organize their own skates at a public facility at this time but instead workout at home or outside (while staying 6 feet away from others) but not at a public gym.

Injured players may continue to receive treatment from team medical staffs at team facilities.

