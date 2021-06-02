NHL: Kevin Fiala vows 'I will be better next year' after 20-goal season for Wild

This year against Vegas, Fiala had plenty of reasons to be frustrated. He was getting off shots, including an impressive eight in Game 2 alone, but the puck was staying out of the net.

Not until Game 6 did Fiala finally capitalize, on the power play, and he finished the series with the most shots on the Wild at 22.

But while he was searching for offense, Fiala stayed focused. He committed only one penalty the entire postseason, a slashing call in the first period of Game 1.

“I was fast,” Fiala said. “I was competitive on pucks and everything was good, just not the result. That’s how it is, and I’m going to move forward and going to work hard in the summer.”

That’s not all Fiala will have going on this offseason.

The 24-year-old is up for a new contract after getting through a two-year, $6 million deal he signed with the Wild in 2019. Fiala will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights.

“Ever since I got traded here, I love it here,” said Fiala, who was acquired from Nashville in the second half of 2018-19. “I want to win here. Let’s see what happens.”