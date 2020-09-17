Ngakoue ready to be a spark for Vikings against familiar foe

EAGAN, Minn. — Not much has been familiar for Yannick Ngakoue as the former Jaguars star transitions to a new playbook, technique and team. But the Vikings defensive end hopes his second game — against a familiar foe in his former AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts — gets the “bad taste” out of his mouth from the first one.

After failing to sack Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a 43-34 loss in Week 1, Ngakoue and the Vikings defense face one of the best offensive lines on Sunday, according to head coach Mike Zimmer, featuring Pro Bowlers in left guard Quenton Nelson and center Ryan Kelly.

“They try to get their hands on you and just try to swallow you up,” said Ngakoue, who has 6.5 sacks in eight games against the Colts. “I’ve just got to try to bring that same intensity that I’ve brought these last four years into this game. Not just that, but just trying to inform the guys that I’m playing with, you know, how they can beat certain guys that are their matchups.”

Reviving the pass rush against the Colts may be even harder amid a recent NFL officiating trend, which saw at least a 20-year low in Week 1 offensive holding calls last weekend, according to ESPN’s analysis.