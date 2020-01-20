CLEVELAND, Ohio — Vikings assistant general manager George Paton interviewed with the Browns on Saturday for their GM job and will meet with them in Berea a second time this week, a league source told cleveland.com.
If all goes well, he could be hired as GM before the week is out. The other two candidates interviewed were Eagles Vice President of Football Operations Andrew Berry and Patriots Director of College Scouting Monti Ossenfort, both of whom came to town on Friday.
Paton is not attending the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, this week, and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski will be in Cleveland to serve as a presenter at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards on Wednesday night.
Paton just completed his his 13th season as Vice President of Player Personnel and Assistant GM with the Vikings, where he spent all of those years with new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski.
“I think it would behoove the Browns to do everything in their power to hire George,’’ former Browns linebacker Chris Spielman, brother of Vikings GM Rick Spielman who knows Paton and Stefanski well, told cleveland.com. “It makes the most sense for Kevin Stefanski as a (coach-GM) team.’’
Spielman noted that Paton is a highly sought-after GM candidate who has turned down numerous opportunities. He believes Paton and Stefanski are exactly what the Browns need to get to the next level.
“Look at what Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have accomplished as a team,’’ Spielman said. “It’s a copycat league, and Kevin and George would make an excellent team.’’
Berry, 32, is a favorite of Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta from his three years here as vice president of player personnel. He also got to know Stefanski well during the Browns’ head coach search in 2019, when Stefanski was passed over by Dorsey in favor of Freddie Kitchens.
But Stefanski has a long history with Paton, and Paton has an excellent track record as a talent evaluator in his 20-plus seasons in the NFL and has turned down multiple opportunities to run other teams, including the Jets and Dolphins.
He’s worked side-by-side his entire career with Spielman, first as a scout with the Bears in the late 1990s and then as assistant director of pro personnel in 2000. He then spent six seasons under Spielman with the Dolphins as director of pro personnel before they moved on to the Vikings in 2007.
In their 13 seasons in Minnesota, they’ve been to the playoffs six times, including the NFC Championship Game twice.
This season, the Vikings went 10-6 and earned a Wildcard playoff berth, where they upset the Saints 26-20. They lost 27-10 in the divisional round to the 49ers, who will face the Chiefs in the Super Bowl Feb. 2.
Paton was a finalist for the 49ers GM job in 2017 that went to Lynch and was one of six candidates to interview for the Colts job that went to Chris Ballard in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.