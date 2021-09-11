NFL season opens with hope and COVID-19 still in air

They’re the outliers in a league that as of last week was 93% vaccinated. They’re the ones who will be tested daily for the virus and be put in 5-day quarantines if they have close contact with someone who is positive.

They’re the ones who talk vaguely about personal decisions while ignoring what their decisions are doing not only to their teammates but to anyone around them.

By now, the NFL surely hoped that COVID-19 would not be the defining issue of the season. By now, we all hoped to be past the pandemic that never seems to end.

Don’t forget that the new season will also be a game longer, throwing another wrinkle in the constant battle to keep enough players — particularly quarterbacks — healthy enough to field a competitive team.

But the bottom line is the NFL will get the season in and get it in on time. That was proven last year when the league managed to do what looked impossible, even without the luxury of having vaccines available.

That means there will be a Super Bowl next February in Los Angeles. It means we’ll have football through the holidays, and millions of Americans will be able to take advantage of the expansion of legalized sports betting to wager a few dollars on their favorite teams.

Right now the best bets may be on the teams where everyone — especially the starting quarterback — is fully vaccinated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0