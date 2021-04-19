NFL offseason programs begin with mixed player involvement

Meanwhile, the league and players’ union continue talks about adjustments to the offseason.

Last week, the NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams saying the first four weeks of the voluntary program will be virtual. The plan is to then transition to in-person work at team facilities — something Browns center JC Tretter, the union president, has said is unnecessary.

Last year, the offseason programs were all done virtually and training camp was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, organized team activities can begin May 24 for 10 sessions, and minicamps, which are mandatory, can be held until June 18.

Whether players show for any of those workouts is uncertain. Tretter, who spoke with Browns management about the players’ viewpoint, has been adamant that the 2020 approach should be continued.

“The good news for our sport is that while the NFL season looked and felt noticeably different from previous years,” he wrote last month on the NFLPA website, “we learned that the game of football did not suffer at the expense of protecting its players more than ever before.