NFL: New CBA passed by players

A 17-game season is coming to the NFL after players voted to pass the league’s new collective bargaining agreement after months of negotiations between owners and the players association, the NFLPA announced Sunday morning.

The new agreement, which will run through the 2030 season, also ensures playoff expansion to 14 teams will happen in 2020. It increases players’ revenue share to at least 48%. And it improves working conditions for players by increasing roster sizes, reducing padded training camp practices and putting new caps on practice times.

The owners don’t have the option to expand the season to 17 games until at least 2021.

The more immediate change for fans will be playoff expansion this season. Seven teams from each conference will qualify, but only the top seed from each will receive a first-round bye, according to ESPN. That means there will be six games on the first weekend of the playoffs.

The 2,000-some NFL players who received the ballot had from March 5-14 to decide which way to vote. The NFLPA said the vote passed by a total of 1,019 to 959.