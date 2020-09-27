NFL: Minnesota Vkings remain winless after loss to Titans

“We just came up a play or two short,” said Kirk Cousins, who threw for 251 yards and three scores.

Cousins hit Kyle Rudolph for a one-handed, toe-tapping grab in the back of the end zone for a 30-25 lead with 10:17 left, but the depleted Vikings defense didn’t do enough to hold it. Tannehill and Henry helped move the Titans just close enough for Gostkowski, whose three second-half makes were all from 50-plus yards.

“The thing I have to figure out right now is to how to keep this team to understand what’s causing them to lose,” Zimmer said.

The Vikings, who were outscored 37-13 in the first half over their first two games, had 464 yards by an offense that finally got going. Cousins was hit late by Jeffery Simmons for a roughing-the-passer penalty that gave Minnesota the ball at its 40-yard line with 1:41 remaining, but the Titans toughened up after that. Amani Hooker picked off a desperation fourth-down heave by Cousins, who has already matched his 2019 interception total with six.

“The last possession, when you’ve got a chance to go down and win the game with a field goal, is a complete disaster,” Zimmer said.