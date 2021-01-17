NFL: Mahomes-less Chiefs oust Brown

For years and decades and years we have gathered in Kansas City to debate the worst playoff loss, and you don’t need to be reminded of all the wonderful, terrible, awful candidates.

This is something else, but with shades of the time Mahomes’ kneecap slid to the side in Denver and — for fans of a certain age — the time Joe Montana left the 1993 AFC Championship Game with a concussion.

Even all these years later, Chiefs coaches and executives from that team are convinced they’d have played in that season’s Super Bowl if Montana could have finished.

That was so long ago that Mahomes was not even born, and we don’t yet have enough information to know how this will go. Mahomes could play. Chad Henne could turn into Nick Foles, a backup quarterback leading a Super Bowl push three seasons after it happened for the Eagles.

Or, even with a win, this could be forever remembered as The Concussion Game, the return of a time-honored and darkly comedic series in which Chiefs fans name their pain. Hello, old friend.

Nobody will feel sorry for the Chiefs. They have too much talent, and too much recent success. The truth is, there are people who work for other franchises who don’t disagree with the dynasty talk.