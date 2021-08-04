NFL: Hall-bound Hutchinson helped raise the profile of NFL guards

The group enjoyed such synergy that opposing defensive linemen often remarked to them about how difficult they were to play against, not only because of skill but smarts.

“We didn’t need to make calls because we just kind of knew. It was just kind of telekinetic. We just knew when we got a certain look what we were going to do, and we didn’t have to say anything,” said Hutchinson, who was listed at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds during his playing days.

As athleticism in the game continued to advance and strategy followed suit, guards during Hutchinson’s era took a step forward in importance, even if most casual fans couldn’t name any.

One of the other guards who played in Super Bowl 40, Alan Faneca of the champion Pittsburgh Steelers, will also have his Hall of Fame induction this weekend. Hutchinson was in the 2020 class, but had to wait a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a position that’s hard to watch on TV because it gets lost from the camera angles. Most times you’re only getting your name called when there’s a flag on the field, and that won’t change, but most offensive linemen don’t do it for the glory,” Hutchinson said last month.

His departure from the Seahawks certainly helped elevate his profile.