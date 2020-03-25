NFL: Carolina Panthers sign Bridgewater to three-year deal

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2015 after leading the Vikings to an 11-5 record and their first NFC North title since 2009. A severe knee injury suffered in practice stalled a budding career, causing him to miss the majority of the next two seasons.

For his career, Bridgewater is 22-12 as a starter and has thrown for 7,652 yards with 38 touchdowns. He has a 65.2 percent completion rate.

The Panthers recently added a playmaker for Bridgewater, agreeing to terms on a two-year, $20 million contract on Tuesday with free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson from the New York Jets. He joins a receiving group that includes D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel.

The Panthers currently have nine wide receivers on the roster, also adding Keith Kirkwood, Pharoh Cooper and Seth Roberts via free agency.

Carolina released veteran tight end Greg Olsen and has signed Seth DeValve to take his spot.

Walker joins the Panthers after spending a portion of the past three seasons on the Colts practice squad. While he has never played a regular-season down in the NFL, he excelled with the Roughnecks before the XFL season was canceled, throwing for 15 touchdowns and only four interceptions while leading his team to a 5-0 record. NFL teams were officially allowed to start signing XFL players on Monday.