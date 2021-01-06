NFL: Big Ten could become part of coaching carousel

The Big Ten did not have much of a coaching silly season this fall.

The conference only had one change this year — Bret Bielema’s return to the league at Illinois. Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz did not retire, Michigan and Jim Harbaugh appear resigned to stay together and it’s a year early for hot seat talk with Nebraska’s Scott Frost.

But a slow December could turn out to be the calm before a stormy January. The NFL coaching carousel is now spinning, and it could have a significant impact on the Big Ten with several of the conference’s biggest names being floated as potential candidates in various locations.

Here’s a rundown on who — and what — could be in play:

Urban Meyer. The retired Ohio State coach has been connected to the Jaguars, and some reports indicate he has already begun trying to put a staff together. The three-time national champion reportedly wants $12 million a year. That number sounds insane, but it really isn’t. The Panthers gave Matt Rhule $9 million per year to make the jump from Baylor, and Meyer is much more accomplished than him. Jags owner Shad Khan is also worth $8 billion, so he has the money, and he might as well pay what it takes to get his top candidate given what is at stake. The Jaguars are going to get Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and have a war chest of draft picks, cap space and young pieces already in place. It’s arguably the best job on the market.

Ryan Day. The Jaguars were also reportedly interested in the current Ohio State coach as a potential backup option, but Day reportedly has no interest in the league ahead of next Monday’s national title game against Alabama. Day has NFL assistant experience and it feels inevitable he and his offensive concepts will eventually make the leap, but all indications are he wants to stay with the Buckeyes for a while before doing so. That means a landscape-altering job opening in Columbus — and all the possibilities that could come with it — is not on the table this year.

Jim Harbaugh. The Buckeyes’ top rival could have a late coaching change though. Michigan is reportedly ready to give the embattled Harbaugh an extension — the details would be important; would it be a mirage deal like the one Illinois gave Lovie Smith a few years ago? — despite a disastrous 2020 season and the program’s general malaise. But Harbaugh apparently is stalling as he waits to see if an NFL opportunity presents itself. The Jets would make sense for him. The Chargers make even more sense. And he wouldn’t have to move if he landed the Lions job.

Where do the Wolverines turn if Harbaugh leaves? Iowa State’s Matt Campbell would likely be the top target. But does he get his own NFL job this cycle or stay put in Ames and wait for something better like, say, Ohio State? Jeff Hafley could also be a name to watch if he’s willing to leave Boston College after just one season.

Pat Fitzgerald. The Northwestern coach has stiff-armed NFL interest for years. But this year feels different. Fitzgerald may have hit the ceiling at Northwestern after a second Big Ten West title in three seasons, and he just lost his athletics director (new ACC commissioner Jim Phillips) and right-hand man (retiring defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz).

The belief has always been the Bears would be the job that get Fitzgerald to make the move. Matt Nagy is on firmer ground after making the playoffs, but it would not be unprecedented if he still gets fired. The Titans axed Mike Mularkey a few years ago after he not only made the postseason, but won a game. Fitzgerald also figures to be a candidate for several other openings if he is interested.

P.J. Fleck. The Minnesota coach and former Rutgers assistant has been mentioned as a potential dark-horse candidate for an NFL job. Fleck has played and coached in the league and he has proven he can do more with less at Western Michigan and now with the Golden Gophers. He would also be an energetic, fresh face that some owners and general managers may believe is more equipped to get through to young players.

The big question is how Fleck’s “Row The Boat” culture would play at the professional level, and whether he would be nimble enough to keep what does work and scrap what won’t. It figures to be hard to pry Fleck out of Minnesota, but if he does leave the Gophers will be in a tough spot. The job has been made better by Fleck, but it is still a tough place to win.

James Franklin. The Penn State coach is not expected to be an NFL candidate himself. But if Florida coach Dan Mullen does get a job — and why an NFL team would hire him after all the way he embarrassed himself and his school this past season is beyond us — the Gators are going to need a big-name hire. Franklin and his family already have a home in the state and Florida is one of the handful of jobs he can spin as a true step up from the Nittany Lions.

