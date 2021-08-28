Next chapter

“Kyle was excited to see it used,” Hamlin said.

23XI Racing made it clear all year that it wanted to expand to two cars and eventually more. The next step, though, is making both cars competitive.

“It’s always been a vision of ours to expand,” Hamlin said. “This is the first step in that. However, for us, it’s going to be how can we get our two cars running up front before we think about doing anything further. Our focus is going to be solely on these two guys and how can we get them up front, in the top five, every single week contending for race wins.

“That’s our goal. You can’t just expand just to expand. You’ve got to figure out what it takes to win first. I think Kurt instantly jumps us up to that level.”

Busch welcomed the move and said the offer allowed him to put off retirement thoughts.

“For me, I’ve completed quite a bit of my checklist in NASCAR,” Busch said. “But this is another box that I didn’t know to exist and that is building a new team from scratch, working with Toyota and having a strong relationship with Monster Energy to go to a new program. So all that kind of leapfrogged up ahead of walking away from full-time NASCAR driving.”

