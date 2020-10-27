Next 10 weeks telling for Vikings

Vikings players returned to work Monday, following the off-week that bisected a loss to the previously winless Atlanta Falcons and a trip to Lambeau Field for the start of three straight division games.

The decision makers for a 1-5 team shipped defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Ravens on Thursday — six weeks after they’d acquired him from the Jaguars — and Sunday brought a series of results that left the Vikings at least two games behind each of their NFC North rivals, three games back of the new third-wild card spot and tied for the fewest wins in the NFC.

At a news conference Thursday, General Manager Rick Spielman rebuffed talk of the Ngakoue deal triggering a sell-off before the Nov. 3 trade deadline, and the Vikings continued to put on a brave face Monday.

Coach Mike Zimmer said this year’s pre-deadline process is the same as any other year — “It’s not necessarily, ‘OK, we want to trade this guy. We want to do this. We want to do this.’ It doesn’t ever work that way.”

When Adam Thielen was asked whether it’s hard to believe the Vikings, as an organization, are focused on winning in 2020, he said, “No, because we believe it in the locker room.