WSU Class of '21: Mom’s hard work gives student chance at success

Tapia Alvarado certainly wasn’t going to allow that dedication to go to waste.

Coming in armed with the determination her mother showed through example, Tapia Alvarado has worked her way through college, will graduate with a double major in Social Work and Spanish, was captain of the Women’s Rugby Team her junior year, and is currently the president of the Student Organization of Latina/o/x which unites Spanish-speaking students together.

“My mom is always a constant reminder to be the best that I can be because she’s sacrificed so much to give me the best chances she could,” Tapia Alvarado said. “I’ve tried to really apply myself and get involved in the best way I can.”

Tapia Alvarado chose social work as a focus because she believes wholeheartedly that social workers are humanitarians who help meet the needs of vulnerable populations by helping provide equity and social justice. Everything that she’s done during her time at WSU in some way revolves around that belief.

Tapia Alvarado is doing an internship for the Food as Medicine study at Winona Health which assesses the impact of healthy foods on adults who are diabetic. It's a community-based pilot that measures the effectiveness of nutrition intervention to improve food choices as a way to lower blood sugars.