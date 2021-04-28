WSU Class of '21: Impacting local water quality with GIS research

Otten’s involvement was to use light detection and ranging — called LIDAR data — to map the topography of the Root River watershed, specifically to find pond dams and other sediment control structures near farmland. Pinpointing where ponds have been built and how much capacity they have versus the amount of runoff will allow the MPCA to understand what’s already in existence so they can figure out where best to place new ones to mitigate runoff ending up in streams and impacting water quality. Otten mapped the entire region from La Crosse to close to Rochester to all the way down to Iowa.

“The mapping that Megan did is going to be instrumental in our work to restore some of the water in the Root River Watershed,” MPCA Watershed project manager Emily Zanon said. “Local partners, like the Winona County Soil and Water Conservation District, are so excited to have that information. Not every watershed has this.”

Otten credits Blumentritt for helping her along the way and being a guiding source to her success throughout the project. Otten said working on the research project was rewarding and showed her a glimpse of the path she wants to continue down after graduation.