You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Winona YMCA to waiving joining fees for summer memberships
0 comments

Winona YMCA to waiving joining fees for summer memberships

{{featured_button_text}}

The Winona Family YMCA will offer summer memberships with joining fees waived from July 1 to Sept. 30. Registration is required by July 31 and base cost is $125 for young adults, adults and seniors, $175 for one-adult families and $225 for two-adult families.

Learn more and sign up at winonaymca.org/

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: July 6

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News