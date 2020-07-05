Winona Health counseling department moves to main clinic
The Winona Health Psychiatric and Counseling Services department has moved from the second floor of the Parkview Office Building to the second floor of the Winona Clinic, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona.
Appointment hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Those who have concerns about stress, anxiety or other issues related to mental well-being can schedule an appointment, either in person or via telehealth (video visit), with Dr. McIlrath or Robert Lauria, CNP, in Behavioral Health on the Winona Clinic second floor by calling 507-454-2606.
For more information about Winona Health, visit www.winonahealth.org.
Winona YMCA to waiving joining fees for summer memberships
The Winona Family YMCA will offer summer memberships with joining fees waived from July 1 to Sept. 30. Registration is required by July 31 and base cost is $125 for young adults, adults and seniors, $175 for one-adult families and $225 for two-adult families.
Learn more and sign up at winonaymca.org/
