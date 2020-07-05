Winona YMCA to waiving joining fees for summer memberships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona Health counseling department moves to main clinic

The Winona Health Psychiatric and Counseling Services department has moved from the second floor of the Parkview Office Building to the second floor of the Winona Clinic, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona.

Appointment hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those who have concerns about stress, anxiety or other issues related to mental well-being can schedule an appointment, either in person or via telehealth (video visit), with Dr. McIlrath or Robert Lauria, CNP, in Behavioral Health on the Winona Clinic second floor by calling 507-454-2606.

For more information about Winona Health, visit www.winonahealth.org.

