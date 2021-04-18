Winona State: Shaping future of higher ed to be adaptable

As each of us hopes and perhaps prays that the COVID pandemic is on the wane, one can’t help but reflect upon the challenges it has created for this entire planet, as well as the ways it has changed us entirely for the future. In the case of higher education, the difficulties we’ve had to manage have not only been daunting, but highly uncertain as contagion rates change literally every day.
If it is possible to find a silver lining within this crisis, it is the resiliency and commitment of faculty, students, and staff to higher ed, along with an opportunity to shape our learning models in a way that allows more students to engage with us in the future. While often risking personal safety and those of our families and friends, the Winona State University community’s preparedness has helped keep us focused and has given us new paths forward from here.
When considering the fall semester and beyond, faculty and students have overwhelmingly expressed their desire to return to face-to-face instruction; an educational methodology preferred by far too many of us to note. However, as the COVID crisis led faculty to create online classes for our students’ safety, the situation also made new opportunities to reach other students beyond our campus and region. We now have different ways to access citizens seeking to complete their degrees, return for advanced degrees, or work from distant locations.
The flexibility of online classes created and offered by faculty have enhanced possibilities, including courses that incorporate both face-to-face and online offerings. With various readings, images, video clips, testimonies, and links to other sites and sources online, the process of education is ever-present for our students who choose to access materials on their mobile devices. These hybrid courses allow for even more creativity and educational enhancement by combining accessibility, convenience and deeper engagement.
WSU has already established itself as an excellent brick-and-mortar university. Faculty can now use the school’s reputation to develop the online courses they have become accustomed to during the pandemic, thereby serving a diversity of students and further establishing our institution within cyberspace from this point forward.
Although the resilience demonstrated by our campus has been outstanding, of primary importance is the inherent autonomy of our professors to teach in the fashion they choose, with respect to safety and student needs. Knowing this, our recent experiences as an institution have opened the door for additional possibilities in a far-reaching and productive way.
With flexibility and different learning models at hand, we are grateful to learn from the experience of the pandemic and bring forward an opportunity for faculty and students to step inside higher ed in a way that adapts best to them.
Darrell Newton is provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Winona State University.