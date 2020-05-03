Winona Red Cross seeks donations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The need for donated blood is one of few things not put on pause during the coronavirus outbreak.

The American Red Cross encourages healthy individuals to make appointments to donate blood or platelets at a number of events in the Winona region.

Appointments can be made via the donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767. Donors are required to wear a face-covering or mask while at the drive, which adheres to the highest standards of safety and infection control.

In Winona, donation opportunities include:

Noon to 6 p.m. May 4 at the American Legion Post #9, 302 E. Sarnia St.

Noon to 6 p.m. May 5 at the Winona Mason Lodge #18, 926 W. Fifth St.

Noon to 6 p.m. May 6 at the Express Suites River Port Inn, 900 Bruski Drive.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13 at Winona High School, 901 Gilmore St.

