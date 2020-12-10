Winona Public Library to reopen Friday

A week after its sudden closure due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19, the Winona Public Library will reopen Friday and resume its limited services amid the pandemic.

Upon reopening, the library will once again accept returns and offer rescheduled material pickups.

Starting next Monday, interlibrary loans will be offered, as well as Horizon requests and new requests for material pick-up, the city stated in a release.

Library director Lezlea Dahlke said she and her staff worked as quickly as possible to reopen.

“A lot of residents depend on our services, and even more so during this pandemic—we’re thankful to be able to serve them even during the disruptions COVID is causing,” Dahlke said.

As was the case before the brief closure, the library building remains closed to the public, but residents can request materials online or by phone. Youth programming and other virtual services and activities remain unaffected.

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has put a hamper on the library’s plans to gradually reopen to the public.