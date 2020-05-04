Winona Public Library takes movies, discussions and art viewing online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Winona Public Library will host a number of virtual reading, writing and viewing events through May.

Classic Movie Monday will be going virtual via simultaneous viewing through myCircleTV, the link for which will be posted on the Library’s Website on May 4, with viewing to begin at 1 p.m.

Sonja Romine, a local photographer, will have her work on virtual display throughout May via the library website winona.lib.mn.us.

Book discussions will move online, to be held the first Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. via Zoom link beginning May 6. Registration is required to receive the link via visiting winona.lib.mn.us.

The discussion will be on “Best to Laugh” by Lorna Landvik. Those unable to make the meeting but still looking to share their thoughts may visit tinyurl.com/WinonaPublicLibraryReads.