Winona Public Library takes movies, discussions and art viewing online

The Winona Public Library will host a number of virtual reading, writing and viewing events through May.
Classic Movie Monday will be going virtual via simultaneous viewing through myCircleTV, the link for which will be posted on the Library’s Website on May 4, with viewing to begin at 1 p.m.
Sonja Romine, a local photographer, will have her work on virtual display throughout May via the library website winona.lib.mn.us.
Book discussions will move online, to be held the first Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. via Zoom link beginning May 6. Registration is required to receive the link via visiting winona.lib.mn.us.
The discussion will be on “Best to Laugh” by Lorna Landvik. Those unable to make the meeting but still looking to share their thoughts may visit tinyurl.com/WinonaPublicLibraryReads.
The reading of “The Second Mountain: by David Brooks will take place from May 4 through June 5, with 96 copies of the book placed in Little Free Libraries throughout Winona.
In conjunction with this reading, a panel and discussion featuring local figures and community-submitted questions, via tinyurl.com/wplsecondmountain, will be held at 6 p.m. May 14 via Zoom link.
Furthermore, a showing of the Frozen River Film Festival’s “The Economics of Happiness” will be held alongside a short discussion at 5:30 p.m. May 21 via Zoom link.
Finally, two discussions on “The Second Mountain” will be held at 6 p.m. May 28 and 2 p.m. June 3. All events are free and open to the public, links and required registration for which can be found via visiting winona.lib.mn.us.
Quarantine Quandaries will continue every Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. via visiting winona.lib.mn.us.
The Great River Writes writers group will meet online every second Friday, beginning May 8, via Zoom. Registration is required to receive the participatory link via visiting winona.lib.mn.us.
“Craft ‘n Things” will be held virtually every second Monday beginning May 11. Tune in via the library’s website winona.lib.mn.us or YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/winonapl, to view the month’s craft.
Virtual Bingo will take place on May 13 and 20, registration for which is required by visiting winona.lib.mn.us. Winners will receive a $5 gift card to the Friends of the Public Library Book Shelf via mail, to be used in the library upon reopening.
