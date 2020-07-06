Winona Psychiatric and Counseling moves to main clinic

The Winona Health Psychiatric and Counseling Services department has moved from the second floor of the Parkview Office Building to the second floor of the Winona Clinic, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona.
Appointment hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Those who have concerns about stress, anxiety or other issues related to mental well-being can schedule an appointment, either in person or via telehealth (video visit), with Dr. McIlrath or Robert Lauria, CNP, in Behavioral Health on the Winona Clinic second floor by calling 507-454-2606.
For more information about Winona Health, visit www.winonahealth.org.
