Winona native serving as White House Fellow for 2020-21

Winona native and Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Coast Guard Travis Thul has been placed at the Export-Import Bank of the United States, as part of his appointment as a White House Fellow for 2020 and 2021.

Despite being appointed in October, a tumultuous fall season prevented Thul from commenting until recently. This week, he expressed gratitude for the appointment in Washington, D.C.

“It is hard to emphasize how grateful I am to work alongside the other selectees who’ve had such varied careers and bring so many differing perspectives to the table,” Thul said.

Through the Export-Import Bank, Thul said his appointment will give him a chance to execute policy that will directly impact manufacturers across the country, including in Winona.

“It is an honor unlike any other,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On top of his appointment, Thul has had an accomplished career across the board. He has served as Dean of Trades at Minnesota State College Southeast, maritime Deputy Incident Commander for the 2020 Democratic National Convention, contributed to infrastructure reconstitution in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria and handled Hurricane Florence triage operations.