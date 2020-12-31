Winona native serving as White House Fellow for 2020-21

Winona native and Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Coast Guard Travis Thul has been placed at the Export-Import Bank of the United States, as part of his appointment as a White House Fellow for 2020 and 2021.
Despite being appointed in October, a tumultuous fall season prevented Thul from commenting until recently. This week, he expressed gratitude for the appointment in Washington, D.C.
“It is hard to emphasize how grateful I am to work alongside the other selectees who’ve had such varied careers and bring so many differing perspectives to the table,” Thul said.
Through the Export-Import Bank, Thul said his appointment will give him a chance to execute policy that will directly impact manufacturers across the country, including in Winona.
“It is an honor unlike any other,” he said.
On top of his appointment, Thul has had an accomplished career across the board. He has served as Dean of Trades at Minnesota State College Southeast, maritime Deputy Incident Commander for the 2020 Democratic National Convention, contributed to infrastructure reconstitution in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria and handled Hurricane Florence triage operations.
Furthermore, he has an associate degree in Applied Sciences from Fox Valley Technical College, a Bachelor of Science from the Milwaukee School of Engineering, a Master of Science from the University of Wisconsin- Madison and a Doctor of Engineering from George Washington University.
As for how he would like to evolve in his new position, Thul said he hopes to grow as a civic leader.
“Given the uniqueness of this fellowship, combined with serving during a pandemic and an election year, the lessons are sure to be innumerable,” Thul said.
“Beyond that, building bridges with my fellow cohort members is key,” he added. “Even if we end up in different corners of the nation, having this new family of fellows brings national-level relationships to the forefront of local community service.”
Coupled with building a path toward new ideas and relationships, Thul said the appointment also allows individual communities to bring their values and perspectives to the heart of the country.
“With the fantastic leaders we have – including those in industry, academia, and the public sector – I’d strongly encourage nominations of others from back home,” he said.