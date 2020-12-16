Winona man referred for domestic assault and sexual misconduct after altercation with roommate

A Winona man was arrested Tuesday night after he was reported to have pointed a gun at his roommate, assaulted and inappropriately touched her.

Brayn Yaret Garcia Baruch, 19, was arrested and referred for domestic assault – fear, domestic assault by strangulation, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a result of the incident.

The incident was reported to have occurred in the 550 block of Olmstead Street.

According to the complainant, an initial incident with Garcia Burch occurred Sunday when he was accused of pointing a gun at her.

The complainant believed the gun—which was described as a black long-gun with a pumping mechanism—to be loaded since an orange object fell out when Garcia Baruch clicked it.

Two days later on Tuesday night, Garcia Baruch was reported to be in the complainant’s room handling his gun. An argument ensued regarding the tidiness of the residence, Garcia Baruch told police, at which point he grabbed the complainant by the throat.

Garcia Baruch said he thinks he blacked out during the encounter and was unsure why he grabbed the complainant.