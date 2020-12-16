Winona man referred for domestic assault and sexual misconduct after altercation with roommate

A Winona man was arrested Tuesday night after he was reported to have pointed a gun at his roommate, assaulted and inappropriately touched her.
Brayn Yaret Garcia Baruch, 19, was arrested and referred for domestic assault – fear, domestic assault by strangulation, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a result of the incident.
The incident was reported to have occurred in the 550 block of Olmstead Street.
According to the complainant, an initial incident with Garcia Burch occurred Sunday when he was accused of pointing a gun at her.
The complainant believed the gun—which was described as a black long-gun with a pumping mechanism—to be loaded since an orange object fell out when Garcia Baruch clicked it.
Two days later on Tuesday night, Garcia Baruch was reported to be in the complainant’s room handling his gun. An argument ensued regarding the tidiness of the residence, Garcia Baruch told police, at which point he grabbed the complainant by the throat.
Garcia Baruch said he thinks he blacked out during the encounter and was unsure why he grabbed the complainant.
The complainant made no mention of the argument, but said Garcia Baruch instead began touching her inappropriately, which she rebuffed. Garcia Baruch was reported to have gotten angry and grabbed the complainant by the throat and asked, “You like that, huh?”
The complainant was unsure how long Garcia Baruch held onto her throat, but said she couldn’t breathe and felt like she was going to pass out.
During this period, Garcia Baruch was said to have hit the complainant with his free hand.
Eventually, the complainant was able to push Garcia Baruch off of her, call a friend and leave the residence. After leaving, she called the police.
Police subsequently made contact with Garcia Baruch, who confirmed he had been in the complainant’s room and that he grabbed her by the throat. He denied touching the complainant inappropriately, however, as well as pointing a gun at her.
Garcia Baruch did admit to owning two guns, including a shotgun.
Despite apologizing for the incident, Garcia Baruch was arrested without further incident and brought to the Winona County Jail.
