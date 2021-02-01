Winona man arrested for false imprisonment

A Winona man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he was accused of holding a woman in his apartment against her will.
Emilo Ryan Martinez, 18, was arrested and referred for felony false imprisonment as a result of the incident that occurred in the 900 block of West Fifth Street.
According to the complaint, a woman was heard screaming from an apartment window. The woman is reported to have yelled, “He won’t let me leave,” to nearby passerby, which resulted in one person stopping to help her. At this point, the woman was said to have exited the apartment.
Upon police arrival, the victim reported she was locked in the apartment because Martinez was refusing to let her leave after they had gotten into an argument. When the victim attempted to leave, Martinez is reported to have grabbed her by the collar and said, “You’ll have to kill me to get out of this apartment.” The victim said she then grabbed a light bulb and struck Martinez in the head. Despite this, Martinez still refused to let the victim leave, which resulted in the victim running to the bathroom and yelling for help from the window. Martinez later told police he knew they would come and decided to let her leave.
While they were speaking with Martinez, police noticed injuries consistent with the victim’s report and also found a broken lightbulb in the apartment.
Martinez said he and the victim had been arguing and that she had struck him in the face. According to Martinez, when the victim said she was going to leave and opened the door to do so, he hugged her and pushed her back into the apartment and shut the door. He explained he wanted her to tell him why she was upset and wouldn’t let her leave until she did. At this point, the victim threw the lightbulb at Martinez.
According to police, Martinez reportedly said, “I suppose not letting her leave is a crime and I should’ve just let her leave the apartment.”
He was arrested without further incident.