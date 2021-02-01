Winona man arrested for false imprisonment

According to the complaint, a woman was heard screaming from an apartment window. The woman is reported to have yelled, “He won’t let me leave,” to nearby passerby, which resulted in one person stopping to help her. At this point, the woman was said to have exited the apartment.

Upon police arrival, the victim reported she was locked in the apartment because Martinez was refusing to let her leave after they had gotten into an argument. When the victim attempted to leave, Martinez is reported to have grabbed her by the collar and said, “You’ll have to kill me to get out of this apartment.” The victim said she then grabbed a light bulb and struck Martinez in the head. Despite this, Martinez still refused to let the victim leave, which resulted in the victim running to the bathroom and yelling for help from the window. Martinez later told police he knew they would come and decided to let her leave.