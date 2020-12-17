Winona man arrested for domestic assault after argument with roommate

A Winona man was arrested for domestic assault Wednesday morning after he was accused of striking his roommate.

According to the complaint, Willie Terrell Chambers, 28, was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault – harm as a result of the incident, which was reported to have started due to Chambers attempting to adjust the thermostat in his apartment.

The complainant stated Chambers struck her in the head multiple times and had taken her phone and thrown it.

By the time the complainant was able to call the police, Chambers had left the residence. As a result of the strikes she received, the complainant reported suffering from head pain.

A witness down the hall from both parties said the complainant had come to their apartment after the incident to call the police. The witness also said they could hear the complainant screaming for help prior to her arrival.

Officers located Chambers an hour later, the complaint states, where he requested to file a report, stating the complainant had assaulted him.

Chambers said he attempted to turn up the thermostat in the apartment and his roommate, claiming to pay the bills, told him to stop and hit his hand away from the thermostat.