Winona Health offers employees flexible work opportunities

Winona Health is working to give employees the opportunity to work flexibly when possible.

Rebecca Lamberty, chief administrative officer at Winona Health, shared that, even prior to the pandemic, Winona Health was trying to find ways to be innovative when it comes to helping their employees have a better balance between their work and home life.

Sometimes, this flexibility just means working different shifts to fit around a person’s schedule, which has been an option for a long time at Winona Health.

But, Lamberty said, Winona Health has expanded its flexibility beyond this normal option.

She explained, “What we are looking for is spreading some of that opportunity into some of the more traditional nine to five roles.”

For these roles, some options now may include an individual being able to work fewer hours each week or to work from home at least part of the week.

The option to work fewer hours each week is possible for some if they are able to fit all of their necessary tasks into a shorter amount of days than the typical work week requires.

Remote work is also possible for some, including those who do jobs in the business office, but oftentimes at least one person in the department is in the office each day.

One of the employees who has accepted the opportunity for flexible work and that has used it to its fullest extent is Marilee Vogel, director of finance at Winona Health.

Vogel, who has been working mostly from home since 2020 along with the rest of her team, recently traveled to Chile for eight weeks to spend time with her daughter and her daughter’s family – including Vogel’s brand new grandchild.

The extended trip was possible due to being able to work virtually, as Vogel said she would have needed to take a much shorter trip that would have required her to use her vacation time.

Vogel said one of the challenges she faced during this trip was a three-hour time difference, which often led to her coworkers receiving emails from her at 4:30 a.m. Central Time.

Her coworkers helped her manage the time difference by not scheduling meetings and other tasks for later in the day.

Vogel, even with this minor challenge, was able to thoroughly enjoy the flexibility of remote work as she was able to take some breaks and reschedule her hours to enable her to truly bond with her new grandchild and help take care of her.

While back home, Vogel also enjoys remote work because she has the option to step away from her computer during the day and do quick household chores, like switching over laundry, before focusing on her work tasks again.

Vogel’s team isn’t completely remote, though, as at least one person is in the office each day for immediate needs. The team takes turns with who will work from the office.

Vogel believes this format of working will continue even after the pandemic is over, as she said her staff has experienced an increase in productiveness.

“I think everyone really appreciates the flexibility,” Vogel shared about her team.

She did mention that they miss face-to-face time, but that those opportunities to chat in person do lead to some extra unproductive time.

Additionally, Vogel said that by working from home, her staff helps open up more room in Winona Health’s facilities.

For more information about careers at Winona Health, including possible flexible options, visit winonahealth.org.

