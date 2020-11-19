Winona Family YMCA temporarily closing due to state mandate

Due to the recent statewide mandate scaling back on public gatherings, the Winona Family YMCA has decided to close its doors for a period of no less than four weeks.
According to a release issued Wednesday night, the temporary closure will begin Friday at 8 p.m.
While the facility itself will be closed, the Y will continue to provide its After School Care and virtual programming until further notice.
“The Winona Family YMCA has been a pillar of the Winona community for nearly 135 years, through both good and challenging times,” the Y said in the release. “The Y will continue to monitor this evolving situation and will work with local officials to determine what future actions will be necessary.”
On top of the virtual programming, the Y will lend out fitness equipment to active members—from dumbbells, jump ropes, bands, balls, step benches, hand weights metal plates and bars. To request equipment, interested parties are asked to email Jackie at jgoyette@winonaymca.org between November 20 and 25.
To attend virtual classes, interested parties can visit https://www.winonaymca.org/virtual-fitness
For virtual training, nutrition services and dance lessons, Jackie can be emailed at jgoyette@winonaymca.org for more information and member/non-member rates.
The Y will continue to draft membership fees unless it receives a cancellation or hold form from a member. These forms can be found at https://www.winonaymca.org/forms-documents
Additional updates will be sent via email and at the Winona Family YMCA’s website and Facebook pages: https://www.winonaymca.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/WinonaFamilyYMCA
