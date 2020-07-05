You are the owner of this article.
Winona Elder Network to host art class
Winona Elder Network to host art class

The Elder Network Winona and Minnesota Conservator for the Arts will offer a new class for seniors, as well as their family and friends: "Inspirational Doodling."

The class will be held via Zoom from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. July 14, with links available upon RSVP with Barb at the Elder Network by calling 507-452-0580 or emailing barbp@elder-network.org.

During this session, students will explore using shapes, lines and patterns to create art and relax the mind. No experience is needed, just a blank piece of paper, fine felt tip pen or ink pen, pencil and circular item (such as a roll of tape or can of tuna) to trace.

