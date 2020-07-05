Winona Elder Network to host art class

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Elder Network Winona and Minnesota Conservator for the Arts will offer a new class for seniors, as well as their family and friends: "Inspirational Doodling."

The class will be held via Zoom from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. July 14, with links available upon RSVP with Barb at the Elder Network by calling 507-452-0580 or emailing barbp@elder-network.org.

During this session, students will explore using shapes, lines and patterns to create art and relax the mind. No experience is needed, just a blank piece of paper, fine felt tip pen or ink pen, pencil and circular item (such as a roll of tape or can of tuna) to trace.

