Winona Council expresses unanimous support for second daily train

The Winona City Council has unanimously expressed its approval for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago (TCMC) Second Train.

While praising simply having a second Amtrak train running through town, councilmember and Great River Rail Commission member Steve Young called it an infrastructure upgrade.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to have incredible dollars invested,” Young said. He mentioned, too, that if the train is approved, there would be $19 million-worth of rail upgrades in Winona and $20 million-worth of rail upgrades in La Crescent.

Another benefit to having a second train is the reduced wait times, especially in chokepoints like Mankato.

Councilmember George Borzyskowski described the infrastructure upgrades as a “big, big plus for Winona.”

To get to that point, though, Young added that the state legislature is being asked for $10 million to implement the train, which would fall in line with the support the federal government and Wisconsin have already pledged.

“We’re simply waiting for Minnesota. We’ve been close before, but we appear to be quite close this time to having Minnesota pledge their $10 million,” he said.