Winona Catholic Daughters Court #191 to meet

Winona Catholic Daughters Court #191 will meet Sunday, Feb. 13, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the St. Mary's Parish Commons area. We are celebrating our 109th anniversary of being a CDA Court. Offering of donations for the Bethany House suggested; wear purple if you can. All women are invited for faith, food and fun.

