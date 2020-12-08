WinCraft to be acquired by Fanatics, Inc.; employees to keep jobs

WinCraft is in the process of being acquired by the Florida-based Fanatics, Inc., in a move that is not expected to have immediate repercussions for current employees.

According to WinCraft, their executives and teams of 500+ employees will be integrated within Fanatics and current operations will be retained in Winona. WinCraft’s offices in Iowa and Florida also will be added to Fanatics’s corporate footprint.

The decision to keep the current team of executives and employees is said to “ensure the continued growth and success of this legendary 60-year-old brand.”

Fanatics said in a release that maintaining the current roster of employees from WinCraft allows Fanatics to add to their arsenal:

“Integrating WinCraft’s hard-goods manufacturing expertise, inventory and 500+ employees into our Fanatics Brands division adds more capabilities to our vertical business and allows us to elevate our promise of having the industry’s largest assortment of best-in-class apparel and hard-goods products that are always readily available to fans, partners, and B&M retailers worldwide.”

Current WinCraft president and CEO John Killen will head up hard-goods vertical for Fanatics and will join the company as senior vice president/president of WinCraft.