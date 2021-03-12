WinCraft approved to move forward with purchase of additional land for expansion project

Despite still being in the preliminary planning stages, the Port Authority has unanimously approved for WinCraft to move forward with the purchase of an additional 4.35 acres of land next to its existing facility.

This is a continuation of the expansion project that WinCraft made significant headway in 2015 with the construction of its 125,000 square-foot facility. Even then, the manufacturer expressed a desire to acquire additional land for future expansion projects.

In the proposal presented to the port, it’s mentioned that an extra lot right next to the proposed acquisition has been discussed, as well, as it would “allow the building dimensions and positioning of the facility to be more advantageous.”

Christie Ransom, president and CEO of the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, noted the significant impact that these kinds of expansions have on the city.

“It’s important to note that these types of partnerships and expansions are very important to our community and very valuable,” she said. “It’s exciting to see things like this happening and I just want to make sure that it’s abundantly clear that the work the city, Opportunity Winona and the Port Authority are doing to help businesses grow and expand here in the Winona area are invaluable.”

