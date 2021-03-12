WinCraft approved to move forward with purchase of additional land for expansion project

Despite still being in the preliminary planning stages, the Port Authority has unanimously approved for WinCraft to move forward with the purchase of an additional 4.35 acres of land next to its existing facility.
This is a continuation of the expansion project that WinCraft made significant headway in 2015 with the construction of its 125,000 square-foot facility. Even then, the manufacturer expressed a desire to acquire additional land for future expansion projects.
In the proposal presented to the port, it’s mentioned that an extra lot right next to the proposed acquisition has been discussed, as well, as it would “allow the building dimensions and positioning of the facility to be more advantageous.”
Christie Ransom, president and CEO of the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, noted the significant impact that these kinds of expansions have on the city.
“It’s important to note that these types of partnerships and expansions are very important to our community and very valuable,” she said. “It’s exciting to see things like this happening and I just want to make sure that it’s abundantly clear that the work the city, Opportunity Winona and the Port Authority are doing to help businesses grow and expand here in the Winona area are invaluable.”
John Killen, president and CEO of WinCraft and senior vice president of Fanatics—WinCraft’s new parent company—said this is the next step in WinCraft’s mission to add even more jobs to the community.
Since Fanatics’ acquisition of WinCraft in December, Killen said every job has been maintained and, despite its current facility only being six years old, it is now at capacity.
On top of that, Fanatics is looking to expand its operation entirely, which necessitates additional land.
“They’ve asked in meetings just this week to continue our development of a 10-year plan of what WinCraft can be in Winona ... and it’s very exciting,” Killen said. “I think if we can continue to support a company like this in Winona, we’ll all appreciate that long-term.”
A specific date for construction has not been set, but if everything goes to plan, Killen said he plans for construction to begin in the near future.