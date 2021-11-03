'We're going to give it a try': Families attempt to move forward on three-year anniversary of Girl Scout Crash

Brian Kelley said he’s going to do his best to treat today like any other day. He and his wife, Robin, are headed to work. Their eldest daughter, Terra, is headed to school.

It will be the first time since the death of their daughter, Jayna, three years ago today, that they are going to try and go about their lives on the anniversary of her death.

“We’re going to give it a try,” Brian Kelley said. “We have the understanding we can bow out. The start of November is always going to bring about memories ... the trauma of that day.”

Jayna Kelley was 9 at the time she was struck and killed, along with two other Girl Scouts and one of the scout’s mothers, on Nov. 3, 2018, as they picked up trash along Highway P in the village of Lake Hallie.

Brian Kelley admits he has good days and bad days dealing with his grief, as does everyone else in their house. They bond together to get through it.

“We talk about Jayna,” he said. “We may go see her grave. Robin writes a journal to her. We look at her pictures, and share memories when they pop up on Facebook.”

At Jayna’s funeral, Brian vowed he was going to start a non-profit organization in his daughter’s name, to raise money for programs she loved. The Jayna Kelley Memorial Foundation was launched.

“It’s become our purpose,” he said. “It’s good therapy for us, to do something productive, for her.”

For instance, Jayna loved animals. Her Girl Scout Troop would go to the Chippewa County Humane Association and help care for animals.

“We try to do as much as we can, to make the community better,” he said. “Last year, we gave $39,000. This year, we gave out $120,000. We had some funds we invested that did pretty well. We had one significant donor that gave us a lot; we didn’t have to touch the principle.”

Brian Kelley said they have held a handful of fundraisers, including an event on Jayna’s birthday, which is June 10. While the goal was for the Foundation to be perpetual, Kelley said he never imagined they would be able to raise so much money so quickly.

“People are just so generous,” he said. “It’s amazing. It’s surreal to see how supportive people are, still three years later.”

The money this year went to: $50,000 for Camp Nawakwa; $10,000 each for Northwest Wisconsin Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Sleep in Heavenly Peace and the Chippewa Falls Family Support Center; $5,000 each for the Eau Claire County Humane Association, the Eau Claire Area School District GATEWAYS program, Touched Twice Unlimited, the Chippewa County Humane Association, the Bruce School Weekend Backpack Program, the Helpful Hearts Foundation, the Chippewa County Foster Program, and the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester Angels of Inspiration.

The funds have been distributed over the past eight days to the variety of organizations.

“It’s great to do these things,” Brian Kelley said. “Everyone is appreciative when you do these things. Everyone understands our situation.”

Years before the crash, Robin Kelley started writing a kids book, “Ostriches Eat Sausages.” Jayna’s death gave her the push to complete it. The book is available at a variety of area booksellers as well as on Amazon.

So far, they have sold 950 copies, with the proceeds going to the Foundation.

“Jayna loved the book; it was just part-way done when she read it,” Brian Kelley said.

To donate to the Foundation, visit www.jaynakelley.com

Moving past the crash

Colten Treu, 22, and John Stender, 24, had purchased a can of Dust-off at the Lake Hallie Walmart on Nov. 3, 2018. On the drive back to the home they shared on the south side of Chippewa Falls, they took turns “huffing” from the cannister. At about 11:20 a.m., Treu — the driver — veered off Highway P and into a group of Girl Scouts cleaning up trash alongside the road.

Treu’s vehicle struck and killed three Girl Scouts: Jayna Kelley, Autumn Helgeson, and Haylee Hickle, along with Hickle’s mother, Sara Jo Schneider. Treu drove away from the scene. They had the vehicle in a garage. Later that day, both men turned themselves in to authorities.

Treu was sentenced in March 2020 to serve 54 years in prison. Stender was sentenced to three years of prison in September.

Brian and Robin Kelley attended every court hearing over the past three years.

“It’s a relief to have the court stuff behind us,” he said. “It’s hard to have to re-live it.”

Kelley said the crash has united the families who lost loved ones that day. He said they continue to stay in touch and be there for each other.

